Obituary – Wendy Geertsma

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Wendy Geertsma (nee Gallagher) of Dunbar, in her 75th year. Loving wife of Jake Geertsma for 56 years. Loving mother of Pam Como (Brian) of Crysler and Debbie Bhatt (Sanjay) of Brockville. Wendy will be fondly remembered by her grandsons Tyler Como and Kyle Como (Bobbie). She was predeceased by her parents Douglas and Yvonne Gallagher (nee Montpetit) and her brothers Jeffrey and Douglas “Hound” Gallagher. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, August 12th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be private. Interment of cremated remains will be at Grantley Cemetery. Donations to Grantley Cemetery or the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...