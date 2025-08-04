Obituary – Jane McCaslin

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Jane Elizabeth McCaslin (nee Hanes) of Iroquois, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Ford McCaslin. Dear companion of the late Bertram “Brownie” Brownell. Loving mother of Joyce Millard (Doug) of Iroquois, Allen McCaslin (Jo-Anne) of Hallville, Nancy Barkley (Chris) of Iroquois, and Paul McCaslin (Shannon) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Alice McInnis (late Graham) of Smiths Falls. Grandma Jane will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Adam Millard (Chloe Gow-Jarrett), Michael Millard (Thea Gow-Jarrett), Emily Millard (Joel Fountain), Nicholas McCaslin, Lacey McCaslin (Alex Buffam), and her great-grandchildren Beckett, Archer, Bowen, and Romy Jane. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family Reid Brownell (Astrid) of Elizabethtown, Jeff Brownell of Forest, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Lily Hanes (nee Fossitt), her daughter Judy, and her brothers Newell Hanes (Gwen) and Jimmie Hanes. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Relatives and friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, August 15th from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Riverview Presbyterian Church in Iroquois, on Saturday, August 16th at 10 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Knox Presbyterian Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

