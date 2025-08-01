Obituary – Anna Stacey

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Anna Stacey (nee Beckstead) of Iroquois, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Perry Stacey. Loving Aunt of David (Greta), Larry (Elizabeth) , Perry (Joanne), Jeff (Donna), John and Holly Hebert (Jack). She was predeceased by her sister Betty Steward (nee Bechstead) and her niece Kathy Carkner (nee Stewart).

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday, July 31 at 1:30pm Interment Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to charity of choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

