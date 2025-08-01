Obituary – Sharon Casselman

Peacefully passed away at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Sunday July 27, 2025. Sharon Casselman (nee Filippi) of South Bridge Nursing Home (formerly of Chesterville) at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Ross Casselman. Loving mother of Greg (Marlene) of Elma, Christopher of Iroquois, Dawn Fawcett (Mike) of Chesterville and Bruce of Chesterville. Sharon will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kelly, Ashley (Jason), Erika (Kevin), Stephanie, Kristen (Joey), Sean (Crea), Shannon (Mike), Kyle (Ashley) Nicholas (Katie), great grandchildren Jackson, Victoria, Lennon, Joshua, Eyla, Jackson, Ellie, Scarlett, Maddison and Weston. Dear sister-in-law of Edna of Morrisburg, Agnes of Winnipeg, and Connie of Morrisburg. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Interment of cremated remain will take place at Grantley Cemetery on Saturday August 23 at 10 am. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

