Obituary – Sharon Casselman

November 17, 1939 – July 27, 2025

August 1, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Peacefully passed away at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Sunday July 27, 2025. Sharon Casselman (nee Filippi) of South Bridge Nursing Home (formerly of Chesterville) at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Ross Casselman. Loving mother of Greg (Marlene) of Elma, Christopher of Iroquois, Dawn Fawcett (Mike) of Chesterville and Bruce of Chesterville. Sharon will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kelly, Ashley (Jason), Erika (Kevin), Stephanie, Kristen (Joey), Sean (Crea), Shannon (Mike), Kyle (Ashley) Nicholas (Katie), great grandchildren Jackson, Victoria, Lennon, Joshua, Eyla, Jackson, Ellie, Scarlett, Maddison and Weston. Dear sister-in-law of Edna of Morrisburg, Agnes of Winnipeg, and Connie of Morrisburg. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Interment of cremated remain will take place at Grantley Cemetery on Saturday August 23 at 10 am. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.