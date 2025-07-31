The Beer Store Morrisburg location closing

MORRISBURG – It is last call for Morrisburg’s Beer Store location in the Village Plaza. The Main Street retail location is part of the latest in a string of announced closures across the province following the expansion of retail alcohol sales.

“This is an ongoing process and includes making the difficult decision to close some retail locations,” said Ozzie Ahmed, vice president of retail for TBS. “We know this is difficult for customers, employees and the communities where we operate.”

In 2024, the provincial government announced an overhaul of retail alcohol sales, which expanded beer and wine sales to convenience and grocery stores similar to arrangements in Quebec. Ontario’s agreement with Brewers Retail (The Beer Store) was signed in 2015, which continued a monopoly on sales outside of limited agency stores and the LCBO until 2025.

Brewers Retail is owned by AB InBev (Labatt), Molson Coors, and Sleeman Breweries (Sapporo Breweries) and has over 6,000 employees. Founded in 1927 when Prohibition ended in Ontario, the Beer Store has been largely the sole seller of beer in the province outside of the LCBO. Beer and wine sales in South Dundas have expanded to one grocery store and at least eight convenience store or gas station locations, including two ON-Route service centres.

In addition to beer sales, TBS handles empties returns. Starting January 1, 2026, grocery stores which sell alcohol must also accept returns.

The Morrisburg location will close September 28 with six employees affected by the closure.

John Nock, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union local 12R24 confirmed the Morrisburg location has five unionized workers (one full time, four part time) and a non-unionized manager. The unionized employees can go to other Beer Store locations, or take severance.

“The union is very concerned that this round of closings brings the total to 94 stores closed,” Nock said. “We are concerned for our members’ futures. We are also concerned for the environmental impact as well, as fewer Beer Store locations means fewer locations for people to return empty alcohol containers to recoup their deposits.”

Nock continued that TBS brings price stability for customers. “As locations close, convenience stores and groceries stores can charge what they want, as there is only a floor price, no price ceiling.”

TBS’s Manager of Communications, Bradley Hammond, responded to questions about the employees at the Morrisburg location, what will happen to the property, and if the discussions of a possible surcharge to Morrisburg Village Plaza properties by South Dundas to pay for maintenance with the following quote attributed to Ahmed.

“The retail marketplace for beer in Ontario is changing. As part of an ongoing process, the Beer Store is evolving operations to meet the needs of customers, and this unfortunately means making the difficult decision to close some retail locations. We only make this decision after much consideration and during the process, every effort is made to respect our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate.”

TBS has averaged an announcement every three weeks of new store closures, with an average number of 11 stores per announcement. At its peak in 2023, there were 437 locations in Ontario.

Morrisburg is one of more than 40 location closures announced so far in 2025. Brewers’ Retail/The Beer Store has been open in the village since the early 1930s.

