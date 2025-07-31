2025 edition – It’s Going Tubie a Festival

MORRISBURG – A couple of guys getting together over a beer and then taking an informal paddle down the St. Lawrence River on an inner tube more than five decades ago turned into the Tubie Tradition that continues this weekend here in Morrisburg.

The 2025 edition promoted as “It’s going Tubie a Festival”, this year’s theme, presents endless opportunities for creativity ‘tubie’ expressed in Saturday’s parade which departs at 1 p.m. from Earl Baker Park.

The 2025 festival on the Morrisburg waterfront will feature live music Friday night, kids inflatables Saturday and Sunday afternoon, a Saturday night dance and beer gardens, and then the main event the Tubie Race Sunday at 1 p.m. starting at Arlor Haven with the finish line at the Morrisburg beach.

For those unfamiliar with the Tubie tradition, it has evolved over the years from its start as a two man race into a mens team race in 1985. The very next year, Tubies became a co-ed team race that continued from then on as an annual tradition.

In 2009 a new shorter race sprint format was introduced. While providing some great entertainment those shorter races were never embraced by the purists who yearned for a return to the longer format race on the St. Lawrence.

By 2014 the purists got their way and Tubies returned to the longer format paddle from Arlor Haven to the Morrisburg beach.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Tubies was delayed two years due to pandemic restrictions and was finally able to take place in 2022.

That 50th anniversary event led to a resurgence in the popularity of the weekend-long, town-wide block party, that continues this weekend.

