Fly-in breakfast draws crowds far and wide

IROQUOIS – First started in 1967, the Iroquois Fly-In Breakfast has attracted pilots from around the region. This year, the even moved to a new weekend, coincidentally hoping to attract more attendees.

“It’s a happy situation,” said John Ross, event founder and organizer. “We moved the date because unless we have people qualified to move the plans, it can’t happen.”

He explained that scheduling the event on July 27 worked best.

“There was a coincidence as it lines up with the largest fly-in in the United States where there’s thousands of planes. The Canadian pilots refused to go there this year, and so on this date, this is the only fly-in in Eastern Ontario, so it worked out well for everyone.

Weather was on the mind of Ross. A late-night check of the weather forecast did not look promising Saturday night.

“I thought we might not get a single plane due to weather,” he said. “We’re very fortunate, it has turned out better, and we’re well supported by the public each year, regardless of the weather.”

Overall, the event was well attended, but Ross said rain in the Ottawa Valley still limited some of the flying attendees this year.

This year’s breakfast included displays from area groups, several planes, and a classic vehicle display by the Golden Gears’ Car Club.

