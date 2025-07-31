SLPC clarifies Canada Strong Pass participation

MORRISBURG – After last week telling The Leader that it was not accepting the Canada Strong Pass, despite being listed on the federal government’s website as a participant, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission is now accepting the pass.

The Canada Strong Pass was launched this spring by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to encourage travel for families and young Canadians. It offers free admission to federal attractions, Parks Canada day-use facilities, and select provincial and municipal venues for children and youth age 17 and under. It also provides 50 per cent off admission for adults 18-24 years old. There are rail discounts using VIA Rail as well.

The list of provincial and municipal venues was updated July 17, listing the St. Lawrence Parks Commission as a participant. At the time, SLPC spokesperson Amanda Liebeck told The Leader that the agency was “actively working through the details of our participation status.” The agency also said that if tourists were inquiring about the CSP, “we would say we are not participating in the Canada Strong Pass.”

The agency announced after publication (July 23) that it would begin accepting the CSP at Upper Canada Village on July 25.

“With several Ontario institutions and attractions, including Fort Henry and Upper Canada Village, now offering free and discounted admission for youth and young adults, more families will be able to explore their own backyard this summer and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Gaming.

UCV Manager Tracey Ogilby said the village is looking forward to welcoming new guests. “The Canada Strong Pass is a great reason for locals and visitors alike to plan a day trip.”

In line with the federal program, admission for youth 17 and under is free, adults 18-24 are discounted 50 per cent. The admission discount is valid through to September 2.

Anyone who has bought tickets already which now qualify under the CSP can visit the admission areas of either attractions where a refund will be given.

