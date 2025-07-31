Editorial – Beach action required

Like most of Ontario, South Dundas is in the middle of a string of heatwaves. Summer is not only here; it is oppressively making its presence known. Our area is well known for having great summer amenities, specifically two beaches (Morrisburg and Iroquois). What better way to find relief from the heat and humidity than to go to the beach and cool off in the river? However, there is a recurring set of problems involving our beaches: they are crowded; there is often no parking; there are garbage issues; and sometimes water quality means the water is off-limits.

South Dundas council and administration have looked at different ways to deal with the beach problems – none with success. Expanded parking leads to more vehicles and more people. Adding garbage cans and dumpsters is great, but if people will not use them, what is the point? Water quality issues are dependent on runoff from areas upstream, which point to issues of storm sewer drainage – which is part of larger issues that the municipality needs the budget to address. In the end, the beaches are a victim of their own success, and a no-win situation for everyone.

No matter the solution, there will be unhappy people. Restrict beach use to municipal residents only, and our communities are seen as unwelcoming to tourists and visitors alike – plus possible racial overtones. Charge a fee for admission, and residents will be unhappy having to pay for something their taxes already cover. South Dundas already tried to hire a beach attendant – no one wanted the job. Adding more staff (students) to patrol the beaches and make people clean up their messes will place municipal staff in a position of possible conflict with visitors – a customer service nightmare scenario. Not the job for an 18-year old student employee. So what is the solution?

It has been written in these pages before that parking is an issue, and if South Dundas is to continue welcoming tourists, more parking must be built. With that parking, there must be enforcement. South Dundas does have a bylaw department, and there are bylaws dealing with not only parking but littering – enforce existing bylaws!

The beach issue is a serious issue, and it is time that some leadership is shown. Council and administration is going to have to take a definitive stand and decide if South Dundas is going to welcome tourists or not; if South Dundas is going to be for locals-first or not; and if South Dundas is going to have clean facilities or not. Then a line in the sand must be drawn and stuck to.

Sticking out extra garbage cans and surrendering to chaos because a plan did not work out is not addressing the problem. Action, not a vacuum of indecision, is needed. A long-term solution – very likely with compromise and a cost – must be found which causes the least number of people to be unhappy. Immediate action is needed.

Like this: Like Loading...