Wedding bliss: Maggie’s Getting Married at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – The summer of laughter, music and memorable productions continues at Upper Canada Playhouse with the next show of the 2025 season.

Noted playwright Norm Foster’s comedy about weddings (and the hilarious chaos that might also escort a bride down the aisle), ‘Maggie’s Getting Married,’ runs at the Playhouse from July 31 to August 24. Audiences are invited to the Duncan family kitchen the night before daughter Maggie’s Big Day. Of course everything is going to plan – the groom’s on his way, the wedding rings are safely stored, the meal and the service all prepared, and family and friends are gathered to wish the happy couple well. What could go wrong?

Well, in a Foster comedy, set in a small town, with everyday folks the audience can easily relate to, of course there will be a Big Surprize. The groom Russell is already late for the rehearsal. Dad and Mom hope desperately that their little girl has chosen the ‘right’ man. Big sister Wanda, who seldom curbs her tongue, and her latest boyfriend, actor Axel, who has already managed to annoy the Mother of the Bride, only add to the pre-wedding jitters. In no time at all, in Foster’s comedy, that cozy kitchen will become a three ring circus and Maggie’s Wedding may become the talk of the town – if it takes place at all!

Director Donnie Bowes has assembled an outstanding cast to bring ‘Maggie’s Getting Married’ to comic life.

In the role of bride Maggie Duncan is Caitlyn Acheson, who last performed at the Playhouse in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’. A graduate of St. Lawrence College, she has appeared in productions of ‘Superstars!’ ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Seussical.’

Mother of the Bride, Cass Duncan, will be played by noted local actress Kathleen Egan Veinotte. She has appeared in such Playhouse hits as ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss’, The Affections of May’, and ‘Steel Magnolias’ among other productions. And just to add to “wedding fever”, she will become Caitlyn’s mother-in-law for real, when the young actress marries Kate’s son after the run of the show.

Returning to UCP, as Maggie’s dad Tom, is well-known performer Garfield Andrews, who has often appeared on the Morrisburg stage. Audiences will remember him from productions of ‘One Slight Hitch’, ‘Chapter Two’ and ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner,’ and many other popular shows.

Also returning to the Playhouse is well-known actor Allan Cooke as Wanda’s boyfriend, Axel. He has performed in many Playhouse hits including ‘Who’s Under Where’, ‘There’s a Burglar in my Bed’, and last year’s ‘Bedtime Stories.’

New to the Playhouse, but not to the stage, is Melanie McInenly, as big Sister, Wanda Duncan. She has appeared at Stratford, the Shaw Festival, and Theatre Calgary among other notable companies.

And the elusive bridegroom himself, Russell, will be Cooper Biltor, who is also a newcomer to the Playhouse. He comes with a full roster of acting credits, among them YES Theatre, Toronto’s Video Cabaret and Port Hope’s Capital Theatre.

With such an outstanding cast, director Bowes feels audiences will love ‘Maggie’s Getting Married.’ “This is Norm Foster at his best,” Bowes said. “It’s actually a perfectly constructed sitcom. Besides the comedy, he writes plays about everyday people in situations that are also very familiar…like weddings. People can relate to these characters. We first did this show at the Playhouse 25 years ago…and the themes and situations are still the same.” This is a laugh out loud, wonderful comedy.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the wedding of the year. After all, ‘Maggie’s Getting Married.’

Like this: Like Loading...