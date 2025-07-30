This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 30, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- The Beer Store Morrisburg location closing;
- Child drowns at Mille Roches Beach;
- 2025 edition – It’s Going Tubie a Festival;
- South Dundas United holds 2025 World Cup Tournament;
- Fly-in breakfast draws crowds far and wide;
- SLPC clarifies Canada Strong Participation;
- Toonies for the Train Family Day raises $500 for GTR 1008;
- Editorial – Beach action required;
- Wedding Bliss – Maggie’s Getting Married at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more. And it’s Tubie Weekend, which means we have an update from our lead investigative journalist Angus Podgorny.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday mornings.
