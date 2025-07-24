South Dundas Mayor Broad seeking SDG Warden role

CORNWALL – South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad has put his name forward to be the next SDG Counties Warden.

Broad, in his first term on Counties council and in municipal politics, threw his name into the ring for Warden at the July 21 meeting.

“I want to be an important voice as warden,” Broad told The Leader following the meeting. “I am all for increasing our connections and looking for new partnerships across municipal, provincial, and federal lines.”

In running for Warden for 2025-26, Broad said there are files he would like to focus on more if elected Warden – including rural education and doctor recruitment.

“There are areas of our strategic plan where we should have more attention,” he said, explaining that when it comes to doctor recruitment many municipalities are going in different directions and often compete for the same pool of available doctors.

Warden aspirations are not the only thing on Broad’s radar. He also confirmed that he will also be seeking a second term as Mayor of South Dundas next fall.

“Yes, 100 per cent, I am running for re-election as mayor next year,” he confirmed.

In 2024, SDG moved up the annual Warden election to August, allowing more time for the new Warden to transition into the position, which is formally inaugurated each December. Expressions of interest are now declared in July.

If successful in next month’s vote, Broad will serve as Warden from December 2025 to the end of the council term in November 2026.

Broad is not the only member of SDG Council seeking the Warden’s chair. North Stormont mayor Frank Landry also put his name forward for the position.

“I’m expressing my interest as Warden as well,” he told council at the meeting. “We have AMO and we’ll get a chance to have some good conversations.”

Three-term former Warden Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry) put his hand up to speak afterwards, adding that he wanted to “formally express my interest in congratulating the two candidates in the upcoming election.”

MacDonald’s comments illicited some laughter from the other members of council.

Neither Broad or Landry has served as Warden before.

The 12 members of SDG council will elect the next Warden at the next council meeting, August 26.

