Municipal officials preparing to meet plaza business owners

July 24, 2025 R. Comfort – Leader staff News
Getting ready for smoother roads ahead – Progressing a little ahead of schedule, work at the Iroquois Plaza is ongoing. DRock Paving of Brampton is the paving contractor, who over the weekend, had most of the main plaza parking lot milled and ready for asphalt. Monday they were working in front of the post office. The paving contract of just over $805,000 makes up most of the cost of the $1.1 million infrastructure renewal taking place at the Iroquois Plaza. Another $339,00 worth of underground storm and sewer relining work is also part of the ongoing improvements. Along with the paving work, expanded green-space and new sidewalks are all part of the ongoing work expected to be completed in early August. The new sidewalk along County Road 2 in front of the plaza is already in use. New crosswalks are ordered and will be installed as soon as possible in conjunction with the improvements. The Morrisburg Plaza is this year undergoing design work with upgrades there planned for 2026. Having driven for so long on Iroquois Plaza roadways desperately in need of repair, few seem to mind the inconvenience of the ongoing work. “It’s going to be so much better,” is the common sentiment expressed by those frequenting the plaza during the construction. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

MORRISBURG – Nothing is set in stone, but a lengthy report outlines how the municipality of South Dundas would like to see property owners in the Morrisburg and Iroquois Plazas contribute to ongoing costs associated with the municipally-owned plaza sites.

The report suggests that the municipal obligation should be limited to the roads, storefront parking and sidewalks.

The report goes on to suggest that the customer parking lot, canopies, green-space/common visitor areas, loading areas/waste storage/staff parking, and pylon signs become business obligations.

South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward did suggest that the green-space common areas remain the obligation of the municipality.

According to the presented staff report, while not set in stone, the plan to be discussed would have plaza property owners paying an additional levy of $1.05 per square foot in Morrisburg and $1.48 per square foot in Iroquois.

Any levy imposed would be on top of existing commercial property taxes.

The report, reviewed by council, is meant to guide targeted business engagement in round-table discussions.

“If council is comfortable with the information they have in front of them today, based on all the discussions we’ve had up to this point, our next step is to start reaching out to business and scheduling these meetings,” said South Dundas CAO Ben de Haan.

Meeting dates and details were not discussed.

“Let’s have some really good, fruitful discussions with them,” said South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.

