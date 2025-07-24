Municipal officials preparing to meet plaza business owners

MORRISBURG – Nothing is set in stone, but a lengthy report outlines how the municipality of South Dundas would like to see property owners in the Morrisburg and Iroquois Plazas contribute to ongoing costs associated with the municipally-owned plaza sites.

The report suggests that the municipal obligation should be limited to the roads, storefront parking and sidewalks.

The report goes on to suggest that the customer parking lot, canopies, green-space/common visitor areas, loading areas/waste storage/staff parking, and pylon signs become business obligations.

South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward did suggest that the green-space common areas remain the obligation of the municipality.

According to the presented staff report, while not set in stone, the plan to be discussed would have plaza property owners paying an additional levy of $1.05 per square foot in Morrisburg and $1.48 per square foot in Iroquois.

Any levy imposed would be on top of existing commercial property taxes.

The report, reviewed by council, is meant to guide targeted business engagement in round-table discussions.

“If council is comfortable with the information they have in front of them today, based on all the discussions we’ve had up to this point, our next step is to start reaching out to business and scheduling these meetings,” said South Dundas CAO Ben de Haan.

Meeting dates and details were not discussed.

“Let’s have some really good, fruitful discussions with them,” said South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.

Like this: Like Loading...