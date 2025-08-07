Maggie’s Getting Married: Fun for everyone at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – There can, of course, be stressful times in the lives of every family, especially where kids are concerned. Think about the night before final college exams – and your kid has been out partying. Or the child who has just involved your brand new car in a major fender bender. Or the teen who comes home and announces that every kid who attended a party with him two days ago…has hives.

But, honestly, can there be anything, anything, more stressful than planning a daughter’s wedding?

In Norm Foster’s classic comedy, ‘Maggie’s getting Married,’ currently on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse, the Duncan family is faced with just that ultimate challenge – setting up the “perfect ceremony” uniting younger daughter Maggie with her Russell. Ministers, great aunts and relatives, and a yard full of guests: why any parents would be stressed. And in this sparkling, lively Foster production, directed by Donnie Bowes, if anything can go wrong before Maggie’s Big Day…it will.

As in every Foster production, the characters in this play are all distinctive individuals, people that the audience can easily relate to and fall in love with. A strong cast brings them all to comic life.

Dad, Garfield Andrews, is a serious minded dentist (that’s where the money for a comfortable life style comes from}, although it comes as a surprise even to his wife, that his original dream was to be a piano player in a bar. While it is plain that he and his wife truly love each other, years together have changed them a little. As Tom comments, “I’ll let you know what my opinion is when your mother tells me.” Mom, Kathleen Egan Veinotte, is desperate for this wedding and this marriage to go well: after all she brought Russell home and introduced him to Maggie. She finds herself coping with ministers, odd wedding guests, and daughters who have not always been each other’s best friend. But Dad also makes something very clear about Mom: “ Your number one priority has always been the good of this family.”

Older sister, Wanda, Melanie McInenly, outgoing and living life to ‘her’ version of the fullest, has a bit of a checkered past. There’s been more than one guy in her world and little sister points out that she made a play for all “three” boys Maggie brought home. But Wanda refuses to be tied down by conventions – why else would she have brought actor Axel Wilkie to the wedding. And in her own way, Wanda has always been a bit jealous of her little sister’s brains. The two sisters talk and finally find new love…although in Foster’s comedy, if it can go wrong, it will. It’s just possible Wanda may know “a dreadful secret about Russell!”

Bride Maggie, Caitlyn Acheson, thinks she has found the perfect man in her real estate broker Russell. A clever scientist, Maggie always felt a little in Wanda’s shadow, always felt she was perhaps a little “plain.” But she has a big heart, and hopes and dreams of a wonderful married life. “I want my day to be happy.”

Groom Russell, Cooper Bilton, bursts on to the scene, exuberant, a bit overbearing at times, and makes strong impressions on all his future in-laws. Heart to heart talks with Mom, Dad, Wanda (and even the minister), lead to revelations and maybe, in the end, a deeper relationship with Maggie: “You’re gonna be stuck with me for the rest of your life.”

Axel Wilkie, Allan Cooke, Wanda’s date, an actor “who hates crowds” is very much a comic foil in this play. Wanda actually has real feelings for him (although “I will not be Wanda Wilkie!”), and he for her. But in between one or two (or several) drinks, Axel manages to bumble into one situation after another, bringing confusion and a lot of laughter to Maggie’s wedding.

Somehow, in spite of all possible glitches, these wonderful characters make Maggie’s wedding joyous, hilarious and memorable. It’s the social event of the season, and a warm comedy. Be sure not to miss this Norm Foster delight at the Playhouse. After all, ‘Maggie’’s Getting married.’

