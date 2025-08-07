Fall Soccer deadline August 11

IROQUOIS – While many are looking to enjoy the remainder of the summer season, South Dundas United is planning for its fall soccer season.

Registration for the fall season is open, but not for much longer. The registration deadline is August 11 and so far, registration is down from last year.

“I think it’s just the warm weather, people aren’t planning that far ahead,” said SDUFC president Phil Blancher. “The problem is, organizations have to plan ahead based on registration.”

As of August 4, registration is half of what it was this time last year for the fall season. Nearly 200 soccer players played in the 2024 fall leagues from September to October 2024.

Blancher explained that lower numbers means less playing opportunities.

“Leagues are set based on the number of players eligible for each league, and how many teams we can run in each league,” he said. “If there are not enough players for a specific age group, sometimes we bring up players from other levels, or move the goalposts a bit – figuratively speaking. But there is only so much you can do.”

Blancher continued that if there is not enough for a league to be viable, then that age group will be cancelled with player fees refunded.

SDUFC’s fall leagues took off in 2021 as more families were looking for outdoor sports options coming out of the pandemic. The league grew in 2022 and 2023, to over 200 soccer players.

Running on Saturday mornings, similar to its summer soccer leagues, the planned season starts September 6 and runs for seven weeks including a six-week regular season and a playoff day on October 18.

“All matches end by noon, so there is still lots of time for activities during the rest of the weekend,” he said.

Registration is open for soccer players born between 2007 and 2021, with leagues running from U5 to U18. The club is also looking to run a fall soccer program for adults if there is enough interest.

Player fees are $50 per player up to, and including August 11. After August 11, a late fee applies.

Registration information is available at southdundasunited.ca/2025-registration/

Like this: Like Loading...