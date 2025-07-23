This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas Mayor Broad seeking SDG Warden role;
  • Municipal officials preparing to meet plaza business owners;
  • New school zone limits approved;
  • Bonamie day parole extended;
  • Getting ready for smoother roads ahead;
  • Another good year financially;
  • UCDSB opens applications for trustee vacancy;
  • Confusion over SLPC involvement with Canada Strong Pass;
  • Editorial – Why are fewer houses being built?
  • Soccer results;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday mornings.

