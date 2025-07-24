Confusion over SLPC involvement with Canada Strong Pass

MORRISBURG – In an effort to get more young people to travel in Canada, the federal government launched its new Canada Strong Pass earlier this summer. On July 17, the federal government announced a list of provincial and municipal attractions that are included in the program.

Locally, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission is one of the provincial attractions listed.

The Canada Strong Pass allows free admission for youth under-18 years old or younger, and discounted admission for youth 18-24 years old. The pass also allows for free or discounted tickets on VIA Rail, and at various national parks and museums.

When contacted following the announcement, SLPC officials said they would respond with what attractions specifically would be included.

On follow-up, Amanda Liebeck with the SLPC said they were “actively working through the details of our participation status.”

Liebeck later responded to follow up questions from The Leader about what would happen if visitors were already trying to use the pass.

“At this time, if someone was to inquire about the Canada Strong Pass we would say we are not participating in the Canada Strong Pass, despite the fact there is a link to the SLPC camping website,” Liebeck said.

Sites in the National Captial Region and Eastern Ontario that do have information on the CSP include: Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canada Museum of History, Canada Science and Techology Museum, the National Gallery of Canada – all in Ottawa, and Fulford Place in Brockville.

Parks Canada locations across the country, including Thousand Islands National Park west of Brockville, and Fort Wellington in Prescott.

No special pass or paperwork is required to use the CSP, only proof of age to receive the free or discounted access. The CSP expires September 2, 2025.

