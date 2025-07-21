Obituary – Connie Kirkwood

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Connie Kirkwood (nee Sheahan), a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, sister, and the heart of our family. She passed away peacefully on July 17th 2025 after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.

Connie lived life fully and fearlessly. She approached every moment with joy, energy, and a deep appreciation for the people around her. She was always ready with her beautiful smile, a listening ear, and generous heart. Her home was filled with love, laughter, and the kind of memories that last a lifetime.

She embraced life without hesitation—traveling, celebrating the little things, and making time for the people and experiences that truly mattered. Her sense of fun, warmth, and compassion touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She built a remarkable 35+ year career with BMO, where her kindness, integrity, and dedication left a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike. Her impact reached far beyond her role—she was a friend, mentor, and steady presence to many. Even in her final days, her courage was unwavering. She never let her illness define her, meeting each challenge with dignity, strength, and love.

Connie was predeceased by her loving parents Frank Sheahan & Peggy (nee Killeen). She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 43 years and best friend, David; her children, Michael (Brenda), Christine & Robert (Elyse); her adored grandchildren, Maija & Emily; her siblings, Bob (Diane), Brian (late Cheryl), Kathy (Gaby) & Grant (Patty); and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members whose lives she touched in countless ways.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at the Orleans Legion at 800 Taylor Creek Drive on Saturday, August 9th from 2 – 5 p.m. to celebrate a life so beautifully and fully lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Bruyère Health Saint-Vincent Hospital. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...