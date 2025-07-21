Obituary – David Brown

P assed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Saturday, July 19, 2025, David Brown of Williamsburg, in his 56th year. Loving husband of Andrea Brown (nee Veerman). Dear father of Matthew Brown. Beloved son of Valerie Brown (nee McDonald) and the late David Brown. Dear brother of Lisa Brown, Marlene Ross (John), Daniel Brown and Donald Brown. Dear son-in-law of Heine and Hennie Veerman. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Thursday, July 24th from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

