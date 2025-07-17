Minister encourages more housing like newly completed Morris Glen

MORRISBURG – Nine hundred and seventy-two days after the planned expansion of Morris Glen Court was announced, officials from all organizations involved in bringing this affordable housing development to fruition were in Morrisburg to celebrate the project’s completion.

“This development represents an important step in our collective work to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of people across Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry,” said Lisa Smith, manager of Cornwall and Community Housing, the lead organization in this project. “We’re very proud of this development and we are thrilled to see that we have tenants who are actively committing and wanting to move here and be part of this community and contribute in a meaningful way. We’ve very excited and pleased to be able to offer that to those residents.”

The 17-unit development includes 12 rent-geared-to-income units and five market-rate units. This mix supports a diverse group of residents and ensures the development reflects the needs of the broader community. Located near essential amenities such as grocery stores and medical services, Morris Glen offers safe and stable housing for individuals and families in need. The building also includes four barrier-free units, ensuring people with mobility challenges can live comfortably and independently.

“I’m so excited to move here. I’m excited for all that we will be able to do once we are here,” one of the first resident families who attended last week’s celebration told The Leader while getting a chance to see inside their new home.

“At our ministry, we are relentlessly focused on housing,” said Rob Flack, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing who was in Morrisburg for the celebration.

“Every person in this province deserves a roof over their head, no matter their income, no matter their status in life. It is a right. It is not a privilege,” said Flack. “I want to thank everyone for your relentless focus on getting this job done.”

“This project will provide safe, stable housing for people in our community,” said local MPP Nolan Quinn. “Backed by $1.7 million in funding from our government, it reflects our ongoing support for long-term housing solutions that meet the needs of communities right across Ontario”

“I’m proud to stand here knowing that this new development, this new facility, will give homes to local families who may not have had access to affordable options before,” added Quinn.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale also spoke at the July 10 event. “Cornwall is the service delivery manager for SDG and we need to remember that because we’re here today in Morrisburg providing housing for residents across SDG,” he said. “It’s not just Cornwall. It’s not just South Dundas, it’s all of us together in this and I think this project proves that.”

SDG Warden Martin Lang took the opportunity to acknowledge Minister Flack for accepting the fact that we need to have more housing and making it a priority.

In addition to providing the number of days that this project has taken from the time of announcement to completion (972 days), South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad welcomed everyone to Morrisburg. “I really appreciate the hard work that everybody has done and put into this great project,” said Broad. “The village loves it and the residents are going to love it.”

While this grand opening celebration was commemorated last week, it was clear that many more community housing projects like this one are needed.

“We have to do more of these,” said Minister Flack. “Keep the pressure on, keep talking to Minister Quinn. He and I will work closely together to ensure that this part of Ontario continues to get its fair share of the economic success Ontario has to offer.”

The Morris Glen property has ample room for another building similar to the one just completed. City officials said that they have a 10 year housing plan, but did not say how soon they will pursue the next phase at Morris Glen. “It would depend on funding and opportunity,” said Rob Roy.

Flack told The Leader that the city should apply right away for more funds. “The early bird gets the worm. Absolutely apply, be persistent and non-relenting,” he said.

When The Leader asked Smith how much demand there is for these 17 Morris Glen units she said: “A lot. The city’s wait list usually sits at about 500 to 530 families on the wait list.”

