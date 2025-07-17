Crysler Farm Friends clarify monument project role

MORRISBURG – Following the June 11 announcement of the monument restoration project for the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Memorial, the role of one of the partners in that restoration has been clarified.

Originally identified in the St. Lawrence Parks Commission release as offering a $5,000 donation towards the refurbishment of the monument, stonework, cannon bases, and pathway, the Friends of Crysler Farm Battlefield said their role has changed. The SLPC said in a statement that the donation amount attributed to the FCFB was an error on their part.

“The FCFB are honoured to have been part of the consultation process for the project,” said Kim McInnis with the group. “We take pride in being able to provide the public with a means to learn about this important event in our nation’s history.”

She explained the groups role has shifted to providing historical information for a planned series of interpretive storyboards along the pathways leading to the hill-top monument, and at the monument proper.

“It’s a work in progress,” she continued. Currently the topics include the causes of the War of 1812, participants, an overview of the battle in general, the affect on local inhabitants, the move of the monument to its present site, and the loss of the battlefield due to the St. Lawrence Seaway project flooding. The group also provided initial advice on the refurbishment of the large cannons that flank the 130-year old monument. Those cannons have been decommissioned from use by an outside consultant.

McInnis said that the partnership between the FCFB and the SLPC is beneficial as it enables many to learn the history what has been coined “The Battle that saved Canada.” The group is active in promoting this local history.

“We are able to do so, both by staging our historical re-enactment in partnership with the SLPC, our yearly memorial service as well as our participation in community events outside of the area with our promotional display.”

In a statement about the change from the original June 11 announcement about the monument restoration, SLPC spokesperson Amanda Liebeck said that there had been some changes.

“The information regarding the Friend’s group contribution included in our recent response to your news release follow up questions reflected the latest update we had noted at the time,” Liebeck said. “We understand that the group has been reassessing their plans and may be pursuing a new direction. We continue to value their partnership and remain committed to working together as the project moves forward.”

The SLPC is undergoing an over $100,000 restoration and refresh of the monument, with some of the work already being completed. This work includes repointing stonework, new asphalt walkways to the monument, improved lighting, and signage improvements. Work is expected to be completed by this year’s remembrance ceremonies on November 11.

The Battle of Crysler’s Farm Memorial was built in 1895 to honour the British, Canadian, and Indigenous forces that repelled an American invasion four-times its size. The battle took place on November 11, 1813.

MORRISBURG – In the June 18, 2025 print edition and June 19, 2025 online edition of The Leader, the story Battle of Crysler’s Farm monument restoration announced contained an error in information distributed by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. Specifically, a quote from Eric Story on behalf of the Friends of Crysler’s Battlefield Farm group.

That quote was not authorized by the FCFB for the SLPC to use in its release. While no error was committed by The Leader, at the request of both parties, the quotation has been removed from the online versions of the story. A supplemental story clarifying the FCFB’s role in the monument restoration project was published above.

