This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 9, 2025

July 9, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Province funds $82.2M in infrastructure for SLPC;
  • Keyes’ contribution to new CT Scanner for WDMH celebrated;
  • Eight months in jail for leaving the scene;
  • South Dundas Fire Service providing opportunity in seeking new recruits;
  • $238.2M budget passed by CDSBEO trustees;
  • Cruise In for Cancer raises $2,500;
  • Editorial – SLPC project a historic opportunity;
  • SDUFC weekly results;
  • Take a dip with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now.

