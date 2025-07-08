Obituary – Thomas Waddell

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Tom Waddell of Dixons Corners, age 61, lost his battle with cancer with his loving wife and devoted dog Jade by his side. Tom leaves behind his soulmate Angel Waddell (nee Keeler), son Nathan Quinn (Chantal Clancy), stepsons Justin and Dillon Fawcett, stepmom Augusta Waddell, siblings Mary Lynn Kozak (nee Waddell), Julie Waddell, Viviane Radford (Darren) and Allan Waddell (Lexi), and grandchildren Allie, Mollie and Bella Quinn. He was predeceased by his father Charles Waddell, his mother Patricia Waddell (nee Linnen), his maternal grandparents James and Elsie Linnen, his paternal grandparents Allan and Eileen Waddell, brother David and his grandson Nathan Quinn Jr. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Sunday, July 20th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family would like to especially thank the nurses Zena, Kaitlyn, Andrew and Melanie for the exceptional care that they provided to Tom during his illness.

