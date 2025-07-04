Province funds $82.2m in infrastructure for SLPC

SOUTH STORMONT – The Ontario government announced a four-year $82.2 million in capital funding for St. Lawrence Parks Commission properties in South Stormont and South Dundas. The funding includes municipal water and wastewater connections to the two municipalities, and new amenities at Mille Roches and Snetsinger Island.

“Our investment will help ensure the St. Lawrence Parks Commission has the modern infrastructure it needs to improve its visitor experience and continue welcoming locals and guests from near and far for generations to come,” said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho at the announcement Friday morning (July 4). “This announcement is about supporting our history and our futures.”

The on-the-ground infrastructure includes new washroom facilities at the Mille Roches Beach and Campgrounds and a café pavilion at the beach.

“It is infrastructure dollars that will not go to waste. Well, actually, a lot of it will go towards waste,” quipped Cho at the announcement.

Water and wastewater connections are a large part of the infrastructure funding. The funds will connect the SLPC properties, mainly campgrounds, on the Long Sault Parkway to existing Township of South Stormont water systems. South Stormont recently received provincial funding for expanding the water treatment plants in that township to address capacity issues in Ingleside and Long Sault.

SLPC properties in South Dundas including Upper Canada Village, the Upper Canada Golf Course, Crysler Park Marina, and the Riverside-Cedar Campground, will be connected to South Dundas’ water and wastewater systems.

Environmental assessments for the water and wastewater connections were completed prior to the announcement. No time line was given by the ministers or municipal officials on when the work would begin.

“These parks aren’t just scenic destinations, they are woven into the fabric of our communities,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn.

“Today is not just about strengthening and protecting Ontario’s tourism sector – not just for today – but for future generations and decades to come.”

Government House Leader and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark said, “This is a big announcement. It moves the dial. For years we have lobbied governments to look at the infrastructure challenges for the SLPC. This announcement builds on the successes on the Brown’s Bay Beach and revitalizes it.”

Cho credited lobbying by local MPPs to get funding for the SLPC.

“Without MPPs Quinn and Clark, we’re not standing here to make this announcement.”

SLPC Chair and retired Senator Bob Runciman called the capital spending announcement a “day of celebration” and an “enormously impactful and transformative investment in the SLPC and the region.”

Runciman said that SLPC officials have advocated for years to improve the aging infrastructure at its attractions. The first phase of improvements, a $10.5 million plan in 2021, revitalized Brown’s Bay Beach near Mallorytown.

He continued that this second phase will do much more than just improve the infrastructure.

“This support helps us build for the future,” he said. “Potentially opening up opportunities that can provide an economic shot-in-the-arm for this region.”

When asked about operational funding increases, which have been stagnate since 2021, Cho said the infrastructure funds should help make operations less expensive.

“Operational funding is something we are always reviewing. A lot of it is tied to the infrastructure deficit,” he said. “We believe this capital investment will help efficiencies on the operational side and that will translate to a better experience for generations to come.”

SLPC CEO and General Manager Hollee Kew explained that the project to connect to municipal services will mean the decommissioning of 27 wells and 30 septic systems across the two municipalities.

While the capital funding is now announced, work is still underway on agreements, including a potential land transfer for services exchange with South Stormont. Kew said the process, which involves Infrastructure Ontario, is still in the works.

“We’re having good conversations,” she said adding the process with IO has been expedited.

“Right now we’re just looking at appraisal values,” Kew continued. “There’s a little difference in the appraisal value from the township. We’re very supportive of their waterfront development plan.”

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad said the announcement was fantastic news for the region and South Dundas.

“It opens up a whole realm of possibilities,” Broad told The Leader. “When this work is completed, there will be 27 of 33 kilometres that’s connected east to west.”

Broad said expanded water and wastewater services through Riverside Heights to Upper Canada Village along County Road 2 tie into the municipality’s strategic plan of supporting existing businesses and building a growth corridor. “This connects the dots.”

South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis said of the announcement that it will bring significant improvements to the overall experience along the parkway.

“The campgrounds and the beach front will be enhanced by the improvements. The Parks Commission’s sustainability through the operational improvements ensures our shared partnership will continue,” he said. “The Township of South Stormont values our partnership with the St Lawrence Parks Commission, and we applaud everyone’s efforts to continue developing tourism opportunities in our Township.”

Like this: Like Loading...