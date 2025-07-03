The laughter continues – The Sweet Delilah Swim Club opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Playhouse audiences fell in love with the characters from ‘A Woman’s Love List,’ the summer season opener at Upper Canada Playhouse. Now a new comedy, ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ running at theatre, July 3-27, will give them five wonderful new characters to meet, to share life with, and along the way, to enjoy some simply wonderful comedy.

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ was created by the team of Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope. Considering that these three also wrote episodes of that classic TV hit, ‘The Golden Girls,’ audiences can expect fascinating characters, lots of heart, and lots of laughs. The five women in the story met years ago on their college swim team. Every August they “recharge their friendships” by getting together at a cottage called The Sweet Delilah.

“This is an hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever,” said director Donnie Bowes. “It’s so engaging and entertaining seeing these colourful characters come to life. These women have been friends for 33 years sharing the good times and the bad…and also their opinions about everything from parenting, marriage, divorce, sex, men and even the challenges of aging. I couldn’t be happier having such dynamite actresses playing these very funny ladies.”

Bowes has assembled an outstanding and talented cast for ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.’

Returning to the Playhouse is Viviana Zarrillo as Sheree Hollinger, “the hyper-organized, energetic team leader, who is never without a to-do list.” She has appeared in such favourite Playhouse shows as ‘Plaza Suite’, ‘Ethan Claymore’s Christmas’ and ‘I Do, I Do.’

Also returning to Morrisburg is AnnaMarie Lea as Lexie Richards “a vain events planner, who keeps her cosmetic surgeon on speed dial.” She will be familiar to audiences from wonderful productions like ‘Wally’s Cafe,’ ‘The Cemetery Club’ and ‘Perfect Wedding.’

Susan Greenfield is Dinah Grayson “a wise-cracking, and successful lawyer who excels at everything…except romance.” Audiences will remember her from such Playhouse hits as ‘Lend me a Tenor’, ‘Drinking Alone’ and ‘Looking.’

Another familiar and welcome face is Debra Hale who plays “the perky and naive Jeri Neal McFeeley…who has been a nun for several years, but always makes choices that surprise her friends.” Hale has appeared in UCP productions of ‘Lunenburg’ and ‘Halfway There.’

Newcomer to the Playhouse is Andrea Risk who will appear as Vernadette Simms, “ a hard luck case, married early, who has been followed by a dark cloud all her life, but has a wicked sense of humour.” Risk has appeared in exceptional productions in Charlottetown, Missisauga and Calgary.

On a set designed by technical director Sean Free, these five actresses will enchant and thrill audiences.

“I’ve wanted to do this show for a long time,” said director Bowes. “To be able to do it with such a talented cast is the icing on the cake. I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the laughter and unforgettable characters.”

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ will be on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg July 3- July 27.

Like this: Like Loading...