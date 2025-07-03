Editorial – Iroquois Lock opportunities missed

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the United States act that created their portions of the St. Lawrence Seaway project, a new $7 million visitor centre was opened at the Eisenhower Lock near Massena, New York in 2024. The centre was funded by a $6 million appropriation from the U.S. Government, and the balance by the U.S. Seaway management corporation. Canadian legislation was passed and construction began for the Seaway that same year, 1954. In recognition of this anniversary, the grass was not cut and maintenance at the Iroquois Locks look out was deferred until local politicians complained.

At the June 23 South Dundas council meeting, staff informed council of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporations’ desire to lease out the look out to a third party. South Dundas appears to be the Canadian not-for-profit Seaway operator’s preferred choice to lease the rest of the lookout as municipal parkland. The municipality already leases a portion of the park for the on-site band shell. Comparing the two countries’ different approaches to the same anniversary – a visitor centre is — by far — a better legacy to have.

South Dundas’ “opportunity” to gain more park land, likely with severe restrictions on its use, is no opportunity for the municipality – which already has over 20 parks to be responsible for. In fact, South Dundas formerly owned the Lockmaster’s House at the locks, which at one time housed a cafe. That building was neglected and eventually torn down. South Dundas declared that property surplus for disposal at the same June 23 meeting, and is looking at outsourcing operations of the Galop Canal Marina space. Why should South Dundas take over the parkland at the Iroquois Locks, and why should we have to pay for it?

The lack of amenities and vision for the visitor area falls squarely on the federal government including Transport Canada, and the SLSMC. Since the Seaway opened two-thirds of a century ago, the federal government has shirked its responsibilities to the residents and communities that were forever changed by this generational infrastructure project. Local municipal leaders have failed to hold the federal and provincial governments to account the past 70 years when it comes to the lapsed promises of the Seaway project. Why have local leaders not advocated for upper levels of government to put in a visitor centre, upgrade infrastructure, or to do right by the communities on the Seaway?

Instead of debating whether to take on yet another municipal asset, or study the idea to the next election so that no action need be taken now, South Dundas council should be advocating for the feds to put their money where there mouths are, instead of giving unfit gift horses to the community. This is the latest opportunity missed for the Iroquois Locks. Hopefully it is not the last one.

