South Dundas council launches new youth recognition program

IROQUOIS – South Dundas council welcomed 14-year-old Seaway District High School student Maeve Windle to a recent council meeting to share her experience at the Canada-wide science fair with council and the community through the municipality’s YouTube channel.

This is the second year Windle’s SDG Science Fair projects have won her the right to compete at the national level.

This year she travelled to Fredericton, New Brunswick, where she won eight awards including top project for her project Sustainable Sorbents: A Novel Approach to CO2 Sequestration.

“I learned a lot from this project. It’s fun developing solutions for big world problems,” she said, adding that all of her science fair projects are based on environmental and climate change issues.

She is already planning her project for next year, aiming to win the opportunity to win her way to next year’s national science fair, which will take place in Edmonton.

“I love doing this,” Windle said. “I get to meet kids with the same interests.”

The National Science Fair takes place each year at a different Canadian University.

Of the judges, Windle says, “It’s a great opportunity to talk to real scientists.”

After hearing from Windle, South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad and the council team presented her with a certificate acknowledging her accomplishments.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad told The Leader that council will be doing more presentations like this to recognize local youths.

He was inspired to start this new recognition program after hearing Christian Mueller talk about his efforts with Huntington’s Disease.

