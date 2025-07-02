This week’s headlines from The Leader – July 2, 2025

This week’s headlines from The Leader include:
- Morrisburg Beach more accessible than ever;
- There’s pie in your eye on Canada Day;
- South Dundas council launches new youth recognition program;
- Celebrate the Grade 12 and Grade 8 grads from Seaway District High School;
- Celebrating Canada’s 158th Birthday in Morrisburg;
- Editorial – Iroquois Lock opportunities missed;
- Youth guiding youth towards healthy active living;
- South Dundas United Match Week 6 results;
- The laughter continues – The Sweet Delilah Swim Club opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- All this and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday.
