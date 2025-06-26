From Spare 1 to John Ross

IROQUOIS – At 9 a.m. eastern standard time, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue officially went into service as the newest Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Search and Rescue Unit and at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 22, 2025 their vessel was renamed John Ross.

“When I was approached by volunteers from the Coast Guard squadron, for permission to use my name on their boat, I was quite astounded,” said John Ross, who spoke at the ceremony along the Galop Canal Marina Sunday. “But then, I realize that they and I have indeed a lot in common.”

“It is their objective to provide the service that will make our community a better place to be. And I, along with the help of the Iroquois Waterfront Committee have been dedicated also to improving our community,” said Ross. “So the new squadron members and I are obviously of one mind with regard to service in our community.”

To the new squadron, Ross said: “Congratulations on your achievement. Very well done. It’s taken a lot of your time and your effort, which you’ve given. May God protect you and give you the strength and the wisdom to deal with the difficult situations that may be in your future.” In conclusion he said: “I’m very, very grateful that this honour was conferred not posthumously.”

Over a year of administrative time has been invested to get IMSAR up and running. Specialized training is required to operate the vessel and each volunteer member has invested more than a week of their personal time to obtain this training, according to Gary Endicott, vice president of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Central and East Division. “You have done magnificent work getting to this point,” he said.

Going forward the vessel will be available 24-7 to assist persons in the water.

After the vessel was christened John Ross and a bottle of champagne broken over the hull, the approximately 100 people in attendance joined in a toast.

Reverend Mark Lewis blessed the vessel, and then long time Coast Guard Auxiliary member Cody De la Cuba provided an Indigenous blessing and smudge ceremony. A rescue demonstration then followed.

