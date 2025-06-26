Former Morrisburg Reeve and SDG Warden Mike McInnis dies

MORRISBURG – Past Village of Morrisburg Reeve and United Counties Warden Carleton “Mike” McInnis K.C. died last week at the age of 95.

McInnis was a practicing lawyer for much of his career in Morrisburg, and served nearly 20 years on village council in various roles including as Reeve.

During his time leading Village council, he was elected as Warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry in 1972, serving one term.

Born in Dundas County in 1930, he graduated from Iroquois High School and received his Bachelors of Arts in Economics from Queen’s University. A graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, he purchased a law practice in Morrisburg in 1959 – where he continued to practice until his retirement in 1996.

“While Mike was academically brilliant, he was very pragmatic,” said Eldon Horner of law firm Horner and Pietersma. “He was the type of person who could deal with the Attorney General in the morning, and everyday people in the afternoon. He was a very wise lawyer, who understood his community and the law.”

Horner worked for McInnis early in his career, eventually becoming partner at the firm.

“Even after retirement we would talk frequently, as recently as three weeks ago,” Horner said. “He remained interested locally and on top of things.”

McInnis served as Chair of the St. Lawrence Islands National Parks Advisory Committee from 1976-78, and was Vice-Chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission from 1986-94. He also served as co-Chair of the $15.1 million redevelopment fundraising effort for Winchester District Memorial Hospital in 2002.

McInnis was an award winning bird carver and artist in his retirement, and a prolific letter writer. His most recent letter from him on the history of the village plazas in Morrisburg and Iroquois was published just two weeks ago in The Leader – providing some context into past provincial commitments to the villages.

McInnis died, per his wishes, by Medical Assistance in Dying, on June 18 at WDMH. His obituary said “which he was grateful to have as an option.”

A celebration of life for McInnis will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg July 6 from 2-4 p.m.

