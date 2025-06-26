Weekly soccer results from Iroquois

IROQUOIS – Nineteen games were on the schedule this week for South Dundas United FC’s six youth leagues and its adult soccer league.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League action June 21, Scotland defeated Canada 3-2; Ireland shut out Poland 6-0; Czechia edged out Norway in a close 5-4 match; While Finland shut out Ghana 5-0.

Ukraine scored a resounding 8-0 shut out win over Australia in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer League. Gibson Chesbro contributed a pair of hat tricks in that match. Sweden shut out South Korea 4-0 while Wales defeated Northern Ireland in a 9-0 shut out.

Over in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League, Mexico defeated Columbia 7-1 while Austria doubled Uruguay 4-2. Denmark beat Senegal 4-1; and Switzerland beat Japan 4-1.

In the MILK U11 Soccer League, Germany doubled Croatia 4-2; and Italy won 5-3 over Morocco.

Netherlands secured their first win of the season, a close 3-2 game over Portugal in the MILK U14 SL; Charles Deschamps’ hat trick led the Netherlands to their first win. Brazil beat Belgium 3-1 in the other U14 match of the day.

A late free kick could have tied it up for England, who was trailing France in the final minute 2-1. The team failed to convert the advantage by the final whistle in the MILK U18 SL match. France took all three points in the 2-1 win.

Spain built off a 1-0 lead in the first half of their match against Argentina, adding three goals in the second for a 4-0 win; Spain also improved to a 4-0 record for the season.

On June 19 in the Adult Super League, the Shamrocks won their second game of the season, a close 3-2 win over the Titans. Ryan Johnston and Gavin Uhr scored in the first half to put the Shamrocks into the lead. In the second half, Jacob Garlough and Rob Harbers scored for the Titans to tie the game. Jordan Louise’s game-winner late the second half secured the Shamrock’s win.

Meanwhile the Cyclones improved to a 3-0 record with another 6-3 win – this time against the Brigade. Spencer Coville’s brace and a goal from Tom Leigh had the Cyclones ahead 3-0 at half-time.

Leigh added another goal in the second half, followed by a brace from Josh Coville saw the Cyclones ahead. But the Brigade rallied, with Adamo Siviero, Josh Savard, and Shayne Ingram each finding a path through the Cyclones’ high defence to score. The Brigade’s rally was too late, resulting in the Cyclones’ win.

