This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 25, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Former MP Guy Lauzon dies;
- From Spare 1 to John Ross;
- A preview of Morrisburg’s Canada Day festivities;
- New unit at work and play;
- Former Reeve Mike McInnis dies;
- UCDSB passes $550 million budget;
- Former UCDSB schools declared surplus;
- Editorial – Water project may be the right project;
- IPS, MPS, and SMSC grads;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.