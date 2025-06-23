Former MP Guy Lauzon dies

CORNWALL – One of the longest serving former local Members of Parliament, Guy Lauzon, died.

The five-term Conservative Party MP was first elected in the local riding of Stormont-Dundas -South Glengarry in 2004.

Current MP Eric Duncan announced Lauzon’s death Sunday evening (June 22).

“It is with great sadness to learn we have lost a wonderful man and community leader Guy Lauzon,” Duncan said on social media.

Duncan said he was with him during his final days, where they talked about many of the memories and stories they had over the past 20 years. Duncan was formerly the executive assistant for Lauzon during much of his time on Parliament Hill.

“For me, Guy was a boss, a mentor and most importantly, a friend,” Duncan continued. “He lived a wonderful and full life right up until the end, and he will be missed by many. He was a man who truly made a difference and set the bar for those serving in public life.”

Former CPC Leader Erin O’Toole said on social media, “Guy Lauzon was such a good person. As CPC caucus chair he dedicated a lot of time helping out a rookie MP from Durham after being thrown into things in a by-election. The epitome of class.”

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad called Lauzon a great community person.

“My memories of Guy Lauzon stem from my years of volunteering and receiving cards in the mail recognizing me for those efforts,” Broad said. “He was a great community person, respected by many as a dedicated Member of Parliament. I know he was hardworking and approachable, and we will surely miss him.”

Former South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds reflected on Lauzon from his time in office.

“Guy always was ready to listen to municipal concerns,” said Byvelds. “He certainly helped our late-Mayor Charles Barkley to get full funding for the Iroquois Wastewater Treatment Plant. Guy worked hard for his community.”

Lauzon was first elected in 2004, unseating Liberal MP Bob Kilger. In four of the five federal campaigns he won, Lauzon received more than 50 per cent of the vote.

He served both in opposition and in government as an MP. Lauzon was opposition critic for the Treasury Board and Official Languages. When the Conservatives won a minority government in 2006, he became deputy party whip, followed by an appointment as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

After the 2008 election, he was appointed Chair of the Conservative Caucus, a role he would would serve in until the defeat of the Harper government in the 2015 federal election. Lauzon announced his retirement in 2019, after serving 15 years as MP.

Prior to his political career, Lauzon worked in the federal public service and was a union local president for the Public Service Alliance of Canada. After leaving the federal civil service, he was general manager of Tri-County Protein in Winchester.

In 2017, while still in office, Lauzon self-published his autobiography “From Lawbreaker to Lawmaker,” where he wrote candidly about his 15-year battle with alcoholism. Proceeds from his book were donated to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Lauzon was 81.

