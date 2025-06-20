Obituary – Carlton “Mike” McInnis K.C.

Carlton “Mike” McInnis of Morrisburg died peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on June 18, 2025 in his ninety-sixth year. He was the loving husband of the late Isabel McInnis.

He was the adored Father of Sherry Fairweather (Don), Toni Bowen (Gary), Stephen Charles McInnis (Jeanie) and Scott Corden (Lorelee). He was the proud Grandfather of Christopher Malloy, Pamela Laughland, Michael Malloy, Katie Chesbro, Alanna McInnis and Thomas Corden. And the proud Great Grandfather of Henryk and Oskar Malloy, Gibson and Lawson Chesbro, and Wesley Corden.

He is survived by his sister Thelma Metcalf and was the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews – including Sharon VanAllen and Brent Mattice (Tina).

He was the son of Charles W. McInnis and Ethel McInnis (McIntosh) of Dundas County. He was predeceased by his son Tom Lindsay Corden, his sister Ruth McConnell (Ormond), his brothers Erle McInnis (Elizabeth) and Landon McInnis (Vera).

Mike was educated at S.S. #6 Matilda Public School, and Iroquois High School. He graduated with an Honours B.A. from Queen’s University and Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. For a short period he practised law in Toronto and in 1959 he acquired the practice of the late Raymond Armstrong in Morrisburg. From there he practised, as he often said, “as a country lawyer trying to get it right” until 1996.

He served on the Morrisburg Village Council for approximately twenty years as a Councillor, Deputy Reeve and Reeve and was Warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry in 1972. He served as Chair of the St. Lawrence Islands National Parks Advisory Committee from 1976 to 1978 and as Vice-Chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission from 1986 to 1994.

Mike became an avid wildfowl and songbird carver and painter in his later years (and continued his craft even up until last week!). He won numerous awards at the Ward World Carving Competition in Ocean City Maryland. Many of his carvings have been donated to charities in Dundas County, the United Counties and Cornwall for various fundraising activities.

One of his most enjoyable and proudest community roles was as the Co-Chair of the “Renewing the Vision” fundraising campaign starting in 2002 for the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation. This effort helped raise $15.1 million to launch the renewal and expansion of the Winchester Hospital. This week, Mike received excellent and heartfelt care at WDMH including, per his wishes, MAID which he was grateful to have as an option.

Mike will be lovingly remembered for devotion to his wife “Izzie” of more than fifty years, his family and friends, his community and for his excellent and caring practice as a lawyer (McInnis, McEwen and Ault) He will be fondly remembered for his sense of equity and fairness, his broad general knowledge, his love of history – local and national, and international, his amazing mind and memory, and his sense of humour !!

The family wishes to gratefully thank all of the staff at the Chartwell Hartford Residence for their very capable, caring and fun support of Mike over the past six years. And to his many friends there for their care and laughs. We also extend our gratitude to the WDMH staff for simply amazing care and attention this week.

A private family service will be held at the Iroquois Point Presbyterian Cemetery where Mike will be joining his beloved Izzie.

To honour and celebrate Mike, there will be a Celebration of Mike’s Life on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg from 2-4 p.m. As per Mike’s wishes, donations may be made to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Foundation. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

