Mowing error the cause of Morrisburg waterfront plant damage

MORRISBURG – A mowing error by a contractor June 6 resulted in damage to a significant portion of a natural border in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.

The border, which was planted by Watersheds Canada and local volunteers including schools, created a natural barrier using native plants to provide a barrier for geese, and transition from the water’s edge to parkland. It has been established over the past three years starting at the Morrisburg Beach and working west.

South Dundas’ Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Director David Jansen said he had inspected the damage last week and discussed the issue with the contractor, Superior Group.

“Yes, this was a genuine mistake by the contractor.,” Jansen said. “The contractor apologized for the mistake and appreciates all the work that has gone into the waterfront.”

Jansen explained the contractor was out Monday (June 16) adding 20 bags of mulch to top up the beds along the shoreline and provide some weeding. There will also be a donation by the contractor to the Morrisburg Waterfront Committee to help with their ongoing projects.

“They want to make it right,” said Jansen. “We obviously want to avoid making mistakes like this in the first place, and fix the mistakes if they occur.”

National Conservation Director Chloe Lajoie with Watersheds Canada said it was unfortunate to learn of the damage.

“Quite a bit of time, resources, and grant dollars went into these plantings over the past three years,” she explained about the work involving municipal staff, volunteers, and local school students. “I hate to see their hard work get cut down like this.”

Lajoie said that majority of the plants are perennial wildflowers, which will grow back when mowed so long as the root systems are established. The planting project also included shrubs like Bush Honeysuckle, Shrubby Cinquefoil, and Kalm St. John’s Wort­—all which will come back if a strong root system was established.

“From what I’ve heard, the plants had grown quite a bit and will likely continue to grow throughout the season,” said Lajoie. “We trust the Municipality to work with Watersheds Canada to bring this back and we are committed to ensuring this shoreline naturalization does well to help improve and protect the St. Lawrence River. Incidents like this reinforces the work needed by Watersheds Canada, particularly with education. People don’t realize how dynamic a natural shoreline is and how important it is to create a no mow zone around it.”

Jansen said the work along the shoreline is important for the park. “Everyone here appreciates the work done by Watersheds Canada and the volunteers involved with the shoreline project, and all the initiatives in the park.”

