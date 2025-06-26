Editorial – Water project may be the right project

North Dundas faces a serious growth impediment: water. South Dundas could be the solution. For over two decades, Winchester and Chesterville’s drinking water source has been precarious. Despite local wells, securing enough new water for existing and new developments is a challenge. South Dundas, however, has ample water via the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes.

The two municipalities recently approved bylaws for exploratory discussions to solve North Dundas’ water woes. North Dundas’ water supply options are limited. South Nation River flows are insufficient, leaving two choices—connecting to Ottawa or South Dundas. South Dundas is the easier choice due to distance and availability.

Joining the two water systems offers benefits. For North Dundas, increased water supply will support existing development, like the Wellings retirement project in Winchester, and residential subdivisions, improving economic development. Businesses have already relocated away due to water supply issues. South Dundas also benefits: extending water service north of Highway 401 through Williamsburg and Winchester Springs adds development possibilities. Combined with proximity to a major rail line and the 401, long-term growth for South Dundas is endless. This all comes at a cost.

South Dundas’ drinking water supply has surplus capacity. Presently, the municipality is negotiating with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to extend east and connect Upper Canada Village and the Riverside-Cedars Campground to the existing water supply. Adding in the Merkley Oaks and Dutch Meadows residential developments, that available capacity is less. Then there is the potential residential, commercial, and industrial development for the yet-to-be-announced Sunshine Sky Farms Inc. land in Morrisburg. That nearly 100-hectare development, which the settlement boundary for Morrisburg was expanded for, will use more capacity. If existing and future development in South Dundas will use most of the capacity already in our water system — what about North Dundas?

If the choice is to develop in South Dundas, or help neighbours develop, South Dundas must prioritize its own interests. Any connection between North and South Dundas cannot just mean a large water main—but increased capacity for our water treatment plant.

All this will cost money. Unlike general municipal infrastructure, water users foot the bill for improvements. Linking the systems will be cost-prohibitive without provincial and federal funding. Project timing is favourable: MPP Nolan Quinn pledged during the February election that getting water to North Dundas is a priority. Connecting the systems aligns with provincial and federal goals of building more houses.

The challenge for South Dundas council and staff is how to add capacity and connections for North Dundas, without negatively affecting South Dundas—and how to pay for it. If done properly, keeping South Dundas’ goals at the forefront and not shortchanging this municipality for our neighbour’s goals, it is the right mass infrastructure project for this region.

Like this: Like Loading...