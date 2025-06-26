Former UCDSB schools declared surplus – More land for new Cornwall school

BROCKVILLE – A pair of former elementary schools that have been used by the Upper Canada District School Board for adult learning and administration offices are now surplus. The board declared the two properties surplus for disposition.

A report from a May 18 closed session meeting was adopted by trustees at their June 18 regular meeting through the meetings consent agenda.

The board declared surplus the former Central Public School property at 490 Jessup Street in Prescott, and the former Frankville Public School at 231 Highway 29 in Frankville – north of Brockville.

The Prescott property was closed as an elementary school in June 2009. Since then, it has been used as a regional site for the T.R. Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education until recently. The Frankville school was consolidated in 2004 with Meadowview Public School in Addison. Since then, the Frankville building was used as additional administration offices by the board. Information Technology services also operated from the Frankville site.

Surplus properties have to go through a set disposition method, which includes being offered to other school boards serving the region. The properties then are offered to municipal, provincial and federal governments, and agencies, before being sold publicly.

No time line was given for the sales to be completed.

While the board approved declaring two former schools surplus, they also voted final approval for purchasing two pieces of land for the new central high school in Cornwall for $11.9 million.

A second land purchase for a 2.4 acre wedge-shaped property was also approved. While the Ministry of Education provided the funding for the larger land purchases, it previously denied funding to the second land purchase.

Chief Business Officer and Treasurer Jeremy Hobbs explained that the board has approximately $4 million in reserves from previous property disposition available. About half of the reserve was funded from Cornwall-area school sales like the former East Front, Gladstone Public, and General Vanier Secondary Schools. Funds from the sale of the former Dixon’s Corners, Inkerman, and Elma schools in Dundas County are also part of that fund.

The City of Cornwall offered the parcel of land to the school board, in part to help with traffic flow at the corner of Nick Kaneb Drive and Marleau Avenue. The cost of the property is $167,938 including due diligence costs to the board. Trustees approved the purchase, pending ministry approval.

