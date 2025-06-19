Editorial – Rural education advocacy stalled in SDG

The SDG Counties’ Rural Education Committee, formed in early 2023, was designed to improve rural students’ access to education and act as a bulwark against school closures. This committee was a direct outcome of the 2018-22 council’s commitment to protecting and enhancing rural education, aiming to ensure rural students have opportunities equal to their urban peers. However, the REC has made little headway since its inception.

Despite the appointment of key municipal officials and education advocates—some of whom witnessed the 2016-17 crisis when nearly a dozen SDG schools faced closure—several issues continue to impede progress.

A significant hurdle lies within the SDG Counties organization itself. Despite an annual budget of $15,000 for the REC, crucial data compilation remains stalled. Committee members highlight the lack of accurate enrolment figures, projections, and other statistics as a key reason municipalities were caught off guard by the previous closure proposals. Two years on, this essential information is still largely unavailable, making it impossible for the REC to fulfill its mandate effectively.

Furthermore, there is an over-reliance on delegations at provincial conferences like the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. While these events offer advocacy opportunities, SDG’s current approach has yielded few results. There has been little improvement in rural school operational funding. While some rural schools have seen expansions or improvements, this primarily reflects the province’s focus on building infrastructure, not on funding the personnel needed for operations. Continuing with the same message at these events, despite a lack of tangible outcomes, fits the definition of insanity.

Compounding these challenges, school boards do not seem to take the REC seriously. Boards rarely cooperate with each other unless compelled, and even less so with municipalities. This is unfortunate, as the REC could be a powerful advocacy tool, leveraging strength in numbers. For instance, students at La Citadelle are campaigning for a new French-Catholic high school in Cornwall, a school that would also serve many SDG students. The French-Catholic board could collaborate with the REC, yet no partnership exists. Similarly, while the English-Public board has received funding for expanding or renovating some rural SDG schools, the province also advocates for schools as community hubs. Aligning with the REC could help integrate community assets into schools like recreation centres, pools, or larger gyms, benefiting both students and the broader community, thereby strengthening rural schools collectively.

The concept of a rural education committee was the logical next step in the advocacy work started in 2018-22. However, its implementation by the current council, coupled with insufficient internal and external support, is deeply concerning. When the next wave of school closures inevitably arrives—and budget issues suggest it could be sooner rather than later—it is crucial that our communities are prepared and organized. We have seen the devastating effects of school closures firsthand, and no community wants to endure that experience again.

