Battle of Crysler’s Farm monument restoration announced at SLPC

MORRISBURG – The 130-year old monument to a pivotal battle in the War of 1812 is getting an estimated $120,000 face lift this year.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission, caretaker of the National Historic Site and monument, announced the project June 11.

“This project reflects the power of partnership and a shared commitment to preserving our national heritage,” said Bob Runciman, chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. “Together, we’re investing in the future of Crysler’s Farm Memorial and ensuring it remains accessible for all to connect with its history.”

The project will see the monument receive much needed work including cleaning and repointing the monument itself, repaving the pathways from the bottom of the hill to the monument, repointing and leveling the surrounding stonework, and adding a new walkway between the miniature train station and the Battle Memorial building, and upgrading electrical components including improved lighting. The two large cannons from 1806 will be restored and the current flagpole mechanisms will be repaired.

Tomlinson Construction Ltd. is providing approximately $65,000 worth of in-kind work to support the project. Work has already begun on the repaving of the pathways.

“This is an important historical site that commemorates the service and sacrifices of soldiers, who before Canada was even founded, protected our sovereignty and territory. Without their service and success, Canada would not be what it is today. These renovations will allow the site to be a fitting tribute for decades to come,” said Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan. Duncan has been involved with the refurbishment of all four cenotaph projects in South Dundas.

SLPC spokesperson Amanda Liebeck said other project backers include the Commission, which is spending $50,000, and the Friends of Crysler’s Farm Battlefield­—which has donated $5,000 towards the project.

Presently, no federal funding for the project has been provided by the Canadian government. However, Liebeck said the SLPC has applied for funding.

“The project is not contingent on securing these funds and will proceed as planned,” she added.

Additional in-kind work is also being completed by the SLPC.

The memorial site will remain open to the public while work continues.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the St. Lawrence Parks Commission and Tomlinson Construction,” said Eric Story with the Friends of Crysler Farm Battlefield Committee. “This project is a testament to our shared dedication to honouring the history and sacrifices commemorated at Crysler’s Farm, while also making the site more accessible to all visitors.”

While the restoration of the two 24-pound cannons and battlefield carriages dating to 1806 will be completed, those cannons will no longer ring out during the November 11 memorial services. The twin cannons were restored for use in 2018 and fired during ceremonies except in 2020 during the pandemic. No reason was given for why the cannons are no longer being used.

“The improvements being made are strictly for safety and cosmetic purposes,” said Liebeck. “In cooperation with the Friends of Crysler’s Farm Battlefield, we will ensure that there is an operational cannon for the annual November 11 ceremony.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 11, 2025 in time for Remembrance Day and Battle Remembrance ceremonies that day.

The commemoration this year will mark the 212th anniversary of the battle, and the 107th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The Battle of Crysler’s Farm Monument was first erected in 1895, along with a twin monument commemorating the Battle of Chateauguay in Allans Corners, Quebec. Designed by Eugène Étienne Tachè, the 38 foot tall monument was dedicated on November 11, 1895 along the King’s Highway (later Highway 2) on the 82nd anniversary of the “Battle that saved Canada.”

The monument stood at that location until 1957 when it was disassembled and installed later at the current Battlefield memorial site. The relocation was required due to construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which flooded the original battlefield farm in creating Lake St. Lawrence. A new battlefield interpretive site was created and opened in 1961.

This monument commemorates the battle which saw a force of 1,200 British regulars, Canadian militia, and Indigenous Warriors repel an invading force of 4,000 Americans, who were on their way to attack Montréal on November 11, 1813.

After a three hour battle of intense fighting, the U.S. Army led by General James Wilkinson was defeated and forced to retreat back across the St. Lawrence River. No further attempts were made in the war to cross the St. Lawrence River.

The battle is named for the farm of John Crysler, where British forces took up headquarters during the fight.

