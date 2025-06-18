Weekly results from South Dundas United FC

IROQUOIS – Soccer leagues are in full swing for South Dundas United as there were 17 league matches on the schedule for June 14.

Spain continued their unbeaten start to the season, defeating England 3-1 in MILK U18 Soccer league. Corson Gilmour scored early in the first half for Spain, followed minutes later by Chase Alger to make it a 2-0 game. Before half-time, England cut Spain’s lead when Conner Thoms scored his first of the season. Spain led 2-1 at the break. Gilmour added to his tally, scoring a deflection in the second half to restore Spain’s two goal lead.

France looked to pick up their second win of the season, facing off against Argentina. Hayden deBoer’s one-timer found the back of Argentina’s net: France led 1-0 through to half time. Midway through the second half, Gavin Pergunas scored to tie the game. The teams ended sharing the points in a 1-1 draw.

Portugal held on to first place in the MILK U14 Soccer League with their 2-2 draw Saturday morning. Lennox Corneau’s goal in the first half saw Portugal lead 1-0 at half-time. Bishop Barnhartd’s scored twice for Brazil: however Will Cumming’s goal in the match ensured the points were shared. Portugal improved to a 2-0-1 record, leading the league with seven points.

Belgium earned their first win of the season against Netherlands. Andrew Claxton’s goal in the first half had Belgium leading 1-0. Jordan Robinson converted a penalty for Netherlands in the second half, but Taylor Cochrane’s goal in the second half secured Belgium’s win.

Croatia defeated Italy 4-1 to take over sole possession of first place in the MILK U11 Soccer League. Blake Holmes scored for Croatia and Miles Brigham scored for Italy as the teams were tied 1-1 at the midpoint of the game. Holmes broke the tie early in the second, while Toby Austin and Reece Arsenault each added insurance goals for the win.

Team Germany’s Blake Merkley-Carroll had a match, scoring a hat-trick in each half. Leading 3-0 after half time, Ryder Cooper-Ross converted a penalty for his team, while Merkley-Carroll added another three goals in the second half. Parker Johnson scored two goals for Morocco, one on either side of the break. Germany won 7-1.

Switzerland’s 4-0 win over Columbia moved that team into first place in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 SL. Wallace Stitt scored a brace in the first half, Kaeden Glaus scored a brace in the second half for the win.

Senegal doubled Mexico 4-2. Logan Hooles scored a brace for Senegal, Delwyn Moore and Kaeden Boyd-Hogan each scored one goal. Mack Shaver scored both goals for Mexico. Japan defeated Austria 5-1. Grace Mossman and Avery Bradford each scored twice while Hunter Robinson had one goal for Japan. Precious Adeyemo had the lone goal for Austria.

Denmark shut out Uruguay 2-0. Aria McFarlane and Harrison McLellan were the goal scorers for Denmark.

Ukraine came back from a 2-1 deficit at half-time to win 3-2 in Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 SL play. Wales defeated South Korea 12-0; while Australia beat Sweden 7-2.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 SL, Ireland beat Scotland 3-2, Finland shutout Poland 4-0, Ghana won over Norway 4-3, and Canada earned their first win of the season – defeating Czechia 2-1.

Games continue June 21, which will mark the half way point in the regular season for the youth soccer leagues, which are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season.

