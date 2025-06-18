This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Mowing error the cause of waterfront pant damage;
  • Iroquois Lock park lease terms require council’s attention;
  • Battle of Crysler Farm monument restoration announced at SLPC;
  • 100 Women Who Care give over $11,000 to two groups;
  • Honouring Indigenous Heritage at Upper Canada Village;
  • Editorial – Rural education advocacy stalled in SDG;
  • Wanderings – Charity shouldn’t begin at crosswalks;
  • Jason Broad wins Mayor’s Challenge;
  • Iroquois Public School hosts annual track and field meet;
  • Weekly results from SDUFC;
  • These stories and more.

