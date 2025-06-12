Making a list, ‘A Woman’s Love List’ at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – So where exactly does this “perfect male” come from?

Dreams? Fantasies? A creature whipped up by a shaman/witch? Or maybe just spontaneous combustion in the apartment hallway?

That is the question that Carly and Megan, two women in search of the ideal mate, find themselves asking each other in Norm Foster’s “brash and funny new comedy,” ‘A Woman’s Love List,’ on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse until June 29.

Carly, played by Kristen Da Silva, is a driven sports writer who hates it if even a magazine is out of place in her ultra-organized apartment. She appears to have no time for romance: work must come first. At lonely times, she simply drags up the memory of a surfer she knew years ago “who was magnetic and had the smell of summer about him,” – and then abruptly dropped her at season’s end.

Her friend Megan, played by Laura Tremblay, is a little more down to earth, a hair dresser who has seen the seedier side of “romance” and is convinced that “Aunt Beulah, the Shaman, who has a ten question Love List” might be just the “witch” to bring Carly’s dreams of male perfection to life.

And that’s when the two of them, Carly and Megan, sit down, endlessly arguing and then repeatedly tinkering with answers to the Love List questions: until they get the shock of both their lives.

Suddenly, out of nowhere – quite literally – with muscles, lovely hair, a lawyer, and the ability to fill every one of Carly’s dreams, appears Blaze Wilson. Appears, however, may be the issue. Where did he come from? He acts like he’s always been part of Carly’s life, including neck kisses, which both shocks and attracts her. Blaze, played by Jamie Mac, has no apparent beginning and may have no end. He does have opinions though “I hate it when women use me for my brains…I’m a stud too.”

In Foster’s comedy, perhaps people really should be careful what they wish for! And just maybe it’s a bad idea for both women, bickering at times, as days go by, to begin “adjusting” their original responses to the ten Love List questions. Blaze seems to morph as the answers change. Carly: “He’s unbelievable!” Megan: “That’s just what he is – unbelievable! Every time we change something in the list, we change Blaze!”

Directed by Jesse Collins, this is a fast-paced comedy of words. As Collins put it in an earlier interview, “Norm takes regular people and turns their world on its side to see how they behave and what decisions they make when it really matters.” Carly and Megan thought they knew what they wanted in creating the perfect man, but what exactly makes perfection? And just what might happen if Blaze Wilson got his hands on the Love List?

The audience was hugely entertained by this very memorable threesome. And the surprises kept coming all through the show as Carly, Blaze and Megan had to cope with so-called perfection. ‘A Woman’s Love List’ by Norm Foster is both hilarious and thought-provoking.

Just one last question however…Where can I find Aunt Beulah…and get a copy of that Love List?

Like this: Like Loading...