Neighbourly donation to South Dundas United FC

SOUTH DUNDAS – Last week South Dundas United Football Club announced that they received a $1,500 donation from the neighbouring Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal for their soccer goal replacement project.

The club successfully applied to that community’s grant program for the support.

“Historically, an average of 20 per cent of our club’s youth player enrolment lives in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, this summer is no exception with 20.2 per cent of our youth players, and 22 per cent of our adult soccer league players, and 15 per cent of our volunteer youth coaches residing in TWPEC,” said Phil Blancher, SDUFC president. “The township’s contribution towards our final goal replacement project for Field E recognizes the important role our club has in TWPEC residents’ recreation.”

“I am really pleased and thankful that Edwardsburgh-Cardinal is helping this club with our soccer goal project,” added Blancher. “Soccer is a sport that erases boundaries and eliminates barriers. Thank you again to Mayor Tory Deschamps, the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal council and community for their support for this project that benefits all our communities.”

“South Dundas has an incredible youth program that makes soccer accessible to families by keeping costs low,” said Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps. “This group of dedicated volunteers, led by Phil, ensures that every child has the opportunity to participate, regardless of financial burdens. With 15 to 25 percent of the kids coming from Edwardsburgh Cardinal, we recognize the strong value this program brings to the community. That’s why we are happy to provide $1,500 towards new nets, an investment in our children, our future, and a program that continues to make a real difference.”

South Dundas United embarked on its soccer goal replacement project in 2022, with the hope to replace the three pairs of soccer goals on the South Dundas Soccer Fields, one per year, completing the project in 2025.

Since then, the project has received broad community support from service clubs in South Dundas, and private donors.

To date, the club has replaced two of the three pairs of soccer goals, which average $11,000 per pair, and have one pair of goals remaining.

The contribution from TWPEC, combined with internal fundraising and private donors have the club one-quarter the way to purchasing the last pair.

To find out more about the soccer goal replacement project, or the club, visit www.southdundasunited.ca.

