This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Beach fees out – parking solution investigation in;
  • CIP grants awarded;
  • Tuned up and ready for the annual Bluegrass Festival;
  • Arriving at school with lights and sirens blazing;
  • Neighbourly donation to South Dundas United FC;
  • New book details how a would-be prime minister was defeated;
  • Seaway-era shopping centre history and dilemma explained;
  • Editorial – Who should pay for plaza upgrades?
  • Making a list, ‘A Woman’s Love List’ at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now.





