A Woman’s Love List – Norm Foster debut at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Audiences are in for a wonderful theatre experience when renowned playwright Norm Foster’s new show, ‘A Woman’s Love List’, debuts at Upper Canada Playhouse.

Jesse Collins, the director, who has directed several Foster and Playhouse hits, has known Norm for nearly 40 years, and worked with him on a number of his shows.

“Norm is a terrific writer,” Collins said. “ He takes regular people and turns their world on its side to see how they behave and what decisions they make when it really matters. To do that while making us laugh, while creating a scenario that is both hilarious and thought-provoking, that’s Norm’s real gift.”

‘A Woman’s Love List’ does turn a world upside down…in a most wonderful way.

Frankly, who hasn’t dreamed of that absolutely ideal soul mate? Perhaps even made a list of what constitutes perfection? And what if, miraculously, all the qualities a certain woman has always dreamed of in a mate, appear to exist in the man who suddenly wanders into her life?

Well, in Foster’s play, the woman with that “ideal soul mate list” might just discover that “perfect” really has more than one hilarious definition…

Collins is directing three outstanding actors in this production, all making their Upper Canada Playhouse debuts.

Kristen Da Silva may, however, be familiar to audiences as the author of such Playhouse hits as ‘Sugar Road’, ‘Where You Are’ and ‘Beyond the Sea.’ Her plays have been performed in Canada, the USA and Europe. She has also acted in several noted theatres. In ‘A Woman’s Love List’ Kristen will be appearing on stage in the role of Carly Duncan, who just wants to find the “perfect Man,” and has drawn up a list of necessary qualities.

Carly has been joined in creating this list by her friend Megan Holt, who will be played by Laura Tremblay, a Metis actor, singer, songwriter and filmmaker who has toured across North America and appeared in many stage productions. Her debut album, ‘Lived it Well’, is streaming on all major platforms. She is also the host of the crime documentary series, Small Town Sins.

And just who might be that perfect Man, if the list is accurate? Why, a fellow by the name of Blaze Wilson.

Blaze is played by Jamie Mac, who has performed for eight seasons at the Stratford Festival and other well-known theatres across Canada. He has also appeared on screen in Murdoch Mysteries, The Republic of Doyle and Life With Derek.

With such talented actors to work with, director Jesse Collins knows audiences are going to thoroughly delight in ‘A Woman’s Love List.’

“Norm has sent us a new play that is almost tailor-made as the type of show that Playhouse audiences have come to enjoy,” Collins said, “funny, brash, uplifting…but mostly funny. The world is a complicated place these days. It’s nice to have 90 minutes to forget about it all and just feel the connection to the best common denominator there is: laughter. What’s not to love?”

Norm Foster’s ‘A Woman’s Love List’ runs at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, June 5-29.

