This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Stakeholders have their say on development charges study;
  • Three hundred and fifty gallons of ice bucket challenge;
  • Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue unit now active;
  • SDG Counties looks at hiring an advocacy consultant;
  • Community Connect brings fire service and Evonik together;
  • Multi-sensory experiences at Community Living in Morrisburg;
  • Province exempts new federal disability benefit;
  • Editorial – University and college cuts baffling;
  • SDUFC kicks off 2025 Summer Leagues
  • A Woman’s Love List – Norm Foster debut at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more, this week in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning each Thursday.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.