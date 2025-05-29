SDUFC kicks off 2025 Summer Leagues

IROQUOIS – After a dreary training week, 450 youth soccer players took to the South Dundas Soccer Fields in Iroquois for the start of South Dundas United FC’s 2025 Summer Soccer Leagues.

Match Week One kicked off May 24 with 17 games on the schedule.

Argentina took an early 3-0 lead over France in the MILK U18 Soccer League play Saturday. France rallied and by the second half, the two teams were tied 4-4. A play by midfielder Parker Dake just before the referee’s final whistle, set up Gavin Pergunas to score from the top of the 18-yard box, sending the ball to the top left corner of the goal. His goal secured Argentina’s 5-4 win over France. In the other U18 match of the day, Team Spain built on an early lead to defeat England 9-1.

MILK U14 Soccer League action had Portugal winning 2-1 over Brazil, while Belgium and Netherlands drew 4-4 in their match.

MILK U11 SL match results include Germany doubling Morocco 2-1, and Croatia beating Italy by the same score.

Over in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 SL, Japan defeated Uruguay 5-3 while Switzerland doubled Denmark 2-1. Mexico added to their early lead, beating Austria 6-1, while Senegal shut out Columbia 5-0.

TimBITS U7 SL matches resulted in three shutouts. South Korea blanked Northern Ireland 2-0, Wales shutout Australia 4-0, and Ukraine beat Sweden 5-0.

TimBITS U5 league results include Finland beating Norway 8-3, Czechia won 11-4 over Poland, and Ireland shutout Canada 6-0. Scotland and Ghana played to a 6-6 draw.

