Obituary – Leda “Patricia” Wood

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Patsy Wood of Morrisburg, age 78. Loving mother of Darlene (Jeff) Phifer of Morrisburg, Robert Snyder of Morrisburg and Shawn Snyder (Lisa) of Iroquois. Pat will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Crystal (Mike), Chris (Melinda), William (Jessica), Jacob, Braden, Lauren, Alyssa and her great-grandchildren Jaeden, Ethan and Hudson. Dear sister of Jack (Pat) Wood of Heuvelton, NY, Jane White (late Graham) of England and Charles Wood (Doreen) of Cornwall. She was predeceased by her sisters Lois Wood, Margaret Ann Casselman, Elaine Clark and her brothers Art and Pat Wood. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

