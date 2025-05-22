South Dundas council stepping up for Iroquois Crosswalks

IROQUOIS – South Dundas council took the first step towards getting new crosswalks installed across County Road 2 in Iroquois.

At the May 14 meeting, South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer Ben deHaan, presented a report outlining the process.

“As part of SDG Counties Pedestrian Crossing Policy, a resolution from local Council is required to demonstrate the Municipality’s support of the new crossing location,” he explained.

“To ensure that the infrastructure can be installed in a timely manner coincidental to the work taking place in this area, staff are requesting South Dundas Council’s

approval of the proposed crossing locations so that it can be promptly forwarded to SDG Counties for their consideration and approval,” he added.

According to the report: “With the residential development north of SDG 2 and Iroquois Plaza improvements, this is an opportune time to ensure that there are protected pedestrian crossings at key locations; namely at the intersection of SDG 2 and Elizabeth Drive (to connect the residential area north of SDG 2 to the school/ east side of the plaza), and at the intersection of SDG 2 and Miller Street (to connect the commercial and residential areas both north and south of the plaza)

Council provided the necessary resolution to get the process started.

“My expectation is that at least one of these is installed in 2025,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad, adding that the Millar Street crosswalk should be first.

The crossings will be similar to those already used by South Dundas and include push button activation by pedestrians and requiring CR2 traffic to yield to pedestrians.

