Obituary – Harold Montgomery

Died peacefully at home in Morrisburg, Ontario on May 23, 2025, at the age of 99 years. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Montgomery, his son Perry Montgomery of Pembroke, and grandchildren Brad (Caitlin) and Natasha. Born in Hulbert, Harold married sweetheart Shirley (nee Harper) on May 13, 1950. A highly celebrated cheesemaker, Harold won first prize in both 1955 and 1956 at the British Empire Dairy Show in London, England and at the Scottish Dairy Show in 1956 and 1958, among other honours, while working for the Buell brothers at the Farmers’ Joy Cheese Factory in Gravel Hill, Ontario. Harold contributed a wheel of cheese to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 1959 visit to Canda to open the St. Lawrence Seaway. After purchasing the factory from the Buell brothers and a storied career, Harold retired in 1989. A respected member of the South Stormont community, a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a wry wit, Harold will be greatly missed.

Funeral Arrangements

At Harold’s request, there will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

